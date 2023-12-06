Crypto.com Arena and r.World Announce Reusable Pilot Program

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Crypto.com Arena is proud to announce the launch of an exciting pilot program with r.World – the nation’s No. 1 reuse platform and is advancing its and AEG’s commitment to the reuse economy by introducing the r.Cup reusable pilot program during the highly anticipated Depeche Mode concerts on December 15 and 17, 2023.

The reusable program is a pioneering collaboration with r.World signifies a pilot initiative for Cypto.com’s journey toward long-term sustainability. The inaugural effort sets the stage for an environmentally responsible future as r.World was chosen based on its innovative, turn-key, cost-effective, operationally and environmentally efficient reuse platform. While Crypto.com, with its partner ABM, now sorts on-site, single-use food service ware for recycling, this pilot program will allow the venue and r.World, through reuse, divert hundreds of thousands of single-use cups from the waste stream.

“We are incredibly thrilled to collaborate with r.World on this exciting pilot program as we continue to explore additional sustainability options starting with the Depeche Mode concerts this month,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena. “We were inspired by the artist’s passion for eco-conscious initiatives and felt this was a fantastic opportunity to implement this exciting inaugural pilot with AEG’s established partner, r.World. Commencing with the electrifying Depeche Mode concerts, our aim is to ignite a wave of positive change and rally our audience and partners to actively participate in shaping a more eco-conscious future. “We thank members of Depeche Mode and their management team, as well as Live Nation, for helping to inspire the deployment of this reusable program for the upcoming concerts at the arena.”

Crypto.com Arena recognizes the need to address the environmental impact of single-use plastics. It is eager to advance its leadership role in implementing positive changes within the entertainment industry to pave the way for a more environmentally responsible future at one of the world’s busiest entertainment venues. The r.Cup reusable pilot program marks the beginning of a dedicated journey towards a more environmentally responsible future, contributing to a sustainable legacy for generations of fans to come and the arena. Following the pilot program, Crypto.com Arena will evaluate the data from the two concerts. If it is successful, they will collaborate with current or future partners to make r. World will be a full-time option for guests and fans in the future.

“We’re excited to work with Crypto.com Arena – as one of the busiest venues in the world, the positive environmental impact potential of reuse is massive,” said Michael Martin, r.World Founder and CEO. “They’ve led the industry and operated in the most environmentally innovative ways since opening in 1999, and so it’s no surprise they’re launching the pilot reuse program in the LA market and, ultimately, driving change across the live events industry.”

r.World focuses on building the infrastructure needed to accelerate reuse at scale, working with venues, including Crypto.com Arena, cities, corporations, concessionaires, restaurants, breweries, movie theaters, museums, zoos, schools, and more. In addition to Los Angeles, r.World has industrial Wash Hub facilities also servicing Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. To meet market demand for reuse, the company’s rapid expansion plans include 8-12 more cities in the next 24 months.