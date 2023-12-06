Spotify’s Campaign Kit Brings Together Its Artist Marketing Tools

(Hypebot) – Spotify offers a range of music marketing tools, including playlist pitching, Discovery Mode, Marquee, and Showcase. Each is designed to help reach the right listeners, drive engagement when they’re listening, and measure the impact.

Spotify has combined these four tools under Campaign Kit to make them more accessible and showcase how they work together to help artists increase streams and grow a fanbase.

Campaign Kit is available now, but in January, Spotify for Artists will present an online Masterclass on Campaign Kit to show how to use the toolkit, including how music marketers at mTheory and Venice Music are combining the tools to create successful campaigns.

A Case Study: thuy

Indie R&B artist thuy and her team used Campaign Kit across multiple releases to grow her monthly active listeners by more than 300%. They started by using Discovery Mode to grow her audience in the run-up to her debut EP. Then, they capitalized on that momentum with Marquee, targeting light and moderate listeners to turn them into superfans.

“Once Discovery Mode started, we really began to notice that the save rate, the listenership, the playlist adds were going through the roof,” said Isobel Kelly, VP Global Head of Streaming at Venice Music and part of Thuy’s team. “We had really connected with a new, wide range of potential fans.”

The campaigns helped them reach fans in 178 countries and had her music saved by 230,000 listeners with 210,000 user playlist ads.

This video digs deeper into thuy’s campaign.

What’s inside the Campaign Kit?

These four tools are the backbone of Campaign Kit.

Playlist pitching makes it easier to share your new songs with editors who curate playlists like Rap Caviar, Today’s Top Hits, and Fresh Finds. Submit upcoming, unreleased music to Spotify’s editors for playlist consideration — it’s 100% free and available to all artists.

makes it easier to share your new songs with editors who curate playlists like Rap Caviar, Today’s Top Hits, and Fresh Finds. Submit upcoming, unreleased music to Spotify’s editors for playlist consideration — it’s 100% free and available to all artists. Discovery Mode can help expand the reach of your songs in personalized playlists — with no upfront fee. Select the songs that are a priority for you, and we’ll use that signal to help you find new listeners who are going to love them.

can help expand the reach of your songs in personalized playlists — with no upfront fee. Select the songs that are a priority for you, and we’ll use that signal to help you find new listeners who are going to love them. Marquee captures listeners’ attention with a full-screen, sponsored recommendation of your new release right when they open the app. When a listener clicks on a Marquee, they can save or go directly to your new release, where they can focus on your music.

captures listeners’ attention with a full-screen, sponsored recommendation of your new release right when they open the app. When a listener clicks on a Marquee, they can save or go directly to your new release, where they can focus on your music. Showcase, our newest sponsored recommendation, lets you promote your music to likely listeners at any time with a mobile banner at the top of Spotify’s Home – where millions of listeners look when they’re deciding what to listen to. You can spotlight both new releases and music from your catalog for any occasion. For example, if your song is going viral, you’re drumming up interest in a tour, or your album anniversary is coming up.

“After years of building campaign tools that are made for music – playlist pitching, Marquee, Discovery Mode, and more recently, Showcase – we’re excited to bring these tools together under one umbrella called Campaign Kit,” said Josephine Ruiz-Healy, Product Marketing Associate Director for Spotify for Artists. “With Campaign Kit, artists and their teams can reach the right listeners, engage them when they’re streaming, and measure the impact on streaming and fans.”

“Campaign Kit allows you to consistently build an artist’s Spotify profile and artist’s Spotify listenership,” says Mira Brock, Director of Marketing at mTheory. “It’s about continuing to build that relationship with listeners there, whether that’s hitting them with a new release, showing up on their homepage, or bringing them in closer to actively consume the artist’s music.”

