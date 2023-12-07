33 & West Adds To Team With Music Industry Veterans Daniel McCartney and Brandon Frankel

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Independent talent agency 33 & West, which specializes in the representation of established and emerging musicians, comedians, and film and TV entertainment professionals, as part of their continued expansion, announces today the addition of Daniel McCartney and Brandon Frankel as Music Agent and Tour Marketing and Branding Lead, respectively. McCartney has carried over his existing roster of talent for the agency, while Frankel’s official start date will be January 8, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Daniel and Brandon, two highly-regarded talents with outstanding track records in the industry,” said JJ Cassiere, Co-Founder of 33 & West. “Their skills and relationships will allow us to accelerate careers for clients at any level through innovative touring strategies and partnerships.”

A mainstay in the music industry, McCartney brings a decade of experience from his time at United Talent Agency (UTA), having worked with acts such as Young Thug, Demi Lovato, Mod Sun, Burna Boy, and grandson. Before joining UTA, McCartney spent seven years touring with his band. He draws on that first-hand experience as a performing artist to inform his daily work as an agent. McCartney is activating the implementation of bigger agency practices while maintaining 33 & West’s vibrant office culture and adding to the agency’s existing vision for the big picture and outside-the-box philosophies that are only achievable at an independent agency with the ability to take big swings with established and rising artists.

“I’ve long admired what 33 & West have built and was so impressed with their success and growth in only a few years,” says McCartney. “For an independent agency to do full-service (music, touring, film, TV, comedy), it allows us to compete at a high level, which is something important that our clients need, and we can provide them with the services needed to succeed. I didn’t hesitate to join a team so passionately devoted to every client’s vision and growth.”

Frankel will lead 33 & West’s current tour marketing and branding division in his new role, bringing leading-edge strategies and insights to position his veritable expertise to propel the 33 & West roster, including Santa Fe Klan, Dance Gavin Dance, and Devo.

Frankel brings nearly 20 years of music marketing and touring experience to 33 & West, with past roles at Atlantic Records, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and The Windish Agency. While at CAA, Frankel oversaw tour marketing for chart-topping acts from rock bands like Papa Roach and Avenged Sevenfold to country music’s biggest stars, Zac Brown Band and Sugarland; he also led brand partnerships and marketing at The Windish Agency for renowned artists such as Diplo and alt-J before its acquisition by Paradigm.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join 33 & West, an agency so deeply committed to the long-term visions of their clients,” said Frankel. “I look forward to collaborating with our stellar team to create opportunities that spotlight artists at key career moments.” He adds, “From my previous working relationship with JJ, I know his work ethic and passion. I’ve been following this agency since inception, and it is an exciting time to propel this critical service to the agency fully.”

The new hires come on the heels of rapid expansion at 33 & West, marking some of the esteemed young company’s first significant agent recruits. Founded in 2018 by industry leaders JJ Cassiere, Matt Pike, and Dan Rozenblum, 33 & West has skyrocketed to success on a foundation of ownership, creativity, and transparency with clients. 33 & West’s client roster includes musical acts Santa Fe Klan, Dance Gavin Dance, Maoli, and Devo; Comedians Eddie Griffin, Eric D’Alessandro, and Masood Boomgaard; Film directors Julie Pacino and SpiderOne, among others.