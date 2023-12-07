Music Support Announces Joe Hastings As CEO

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Music Support, the charity that helps those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction, is delighted to announce the appointment of Joe Hastings as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 2 January 2024.

With an impressive background working in a wide range of roles, including as a composer, in addiction services and for the charities Help Musicians and Music Minds Matter, Hastings brings a wealth of experience and a passion for supporting individuals in the music and live events industry to the role. He joins Music Support at an exciting time as the charity continues to grow its network of support for industry peers affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction.

Prior to joining Music Support, Hastings headed up the Music Minds Matter Charity, where he led the development of services, including a support line and counseling service, support groups, self-care sessions and ‘Music Minds Matter Explore’ – a selection of professional online resources and guidance. His experience, commitment and strategic vision in fostering a supportive and inclusive culture make him an ideal fit for Music Support’s mission.

On his appointment, Hastings said: “I am thrilled to be joining Music Support and look forward to contributing to the organization’s growth and working with an incredibly talented and passionate team to further the crucial and positive impact that they have on the lives of those working in music and live events.”

Music Support Co-Founder, Matt Thomas, comments: “Joe joins Music Support with the most amazing wealth of experience at a really exciting time for the charity, which sees our already formidable team delivering a bigger variety of services to more beneficiaries than ever. We are entering a period of growth and development, and I couldn’t be happier that Joe will oversee it. And what’s more – he’s a truly wonderful human being”.

Thomas continues: “It’s with huge sadness that we say goodbye to Eric Mtungwazi, another superhuman who could not have primed things better for Joe’s arrival – we thank him for his incredible service and wish him nothing but the best for the future as he leaves to pursue a career in psychotherapy. Our loss is psychotherapy’s gain.”

Also announced today are several new trustees joining Music Support’s board:

Chris Difford (Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter and member of Squeeze)

Fiona McLeod (Director of Services at Gamcare)

Mark Ward (Live industry veteran)

Shamal Kumal (Communications, Employee Engagement and ED&I Specialist)

Suzi Green (Award-winning Tour Manager)

Music Support has seen its profile grow significantly in the past two years, supporting the highest number of beneficiaries since the charity’s inception, providing training to nearly 2000 industry peers and being chosen as the UK beneficiary charity for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The charity also recently formed a partnership with The Christopher Meredith Foundation, allowing them to develop new programs to support music industry peers and their loved ones.