GoldenSky Country Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup With Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan & More

SACRAMENTO (CelebrityAccess) – Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents, in partnership with Visit Sacramento, is excited to announce a stellar music lineup for the October 18-20, 2024 GoldenSky Country Music Festival – headlined by Keith Urban (Friday), Thomas Rhett (Saturday), and Luke Bryan (Sunday) – at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

A 3rd day has been added for 2024 to meet overwhelming demand and to celebrate three years of the GoldenSky Country Music Festival. A record-breaking attendance of 60,000 over two days in 2023 set the stage for the biggest GoldenSky yet! In addition to three days of music, the newest country music festival sensation taking over the West Coast will also include the GoldenSky Beer Festival, River City Saloon & Dance Hall, Sacramento farm-to-fork food offerings, local artisans, official festival pre- and post-parties, and more.

Festival passes go on sale Friday (December 15) at 10:00 AM PT, with payment plans available starting at just $10 down and no payments due until February. In addition, an Exclusive GoldenSky Presale for festival email and SMS subscribers begins Wednesday (December 13) at 10:00 AM PT. Sign up now for access here.

The 2024 music lineup for GoldenSky Country Music Festival is as follows: Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Turnpike Troubadours, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Clint Black, Gabby Barrett, Charles Wesley Godwin, Paul Cauthen, LOCASH, Shane Smith & the Saints, Hailey Whitters, Colbie Caillat, Larry Fleet, Conner Smith, Sam Barber, Hunter Hayes, Deana Carter, Chayce Beckham, David Nail, George Birge, Travis Denning, Carter Faith, Kylie Morgan, RVSHVD, Hannah Ellis, Tanner Adell, Logan Crosby, LECADE, Madeline Merlo, plus one local opener (TBA) each day.

Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents, said, “The initial two years of GoldenSky have been truly exceptional, from the incredible artists who graced our stage to the warm embrace of Northern California fans. We are thrilled to announce our expansion to a three-day event as we approach our third year and are excited to introduce Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban to the GoldenSky family!”

“We are thrilled that GoldenSky is expanding to three days next year, bringing an unbeatable lineup to Northern California,” said Mike Testa, President and CEO of Visit Sacramento. “We can’t wait to welcome the amazing fans back to Sacramento for another festival experience like no other. If you’re a country music fan, this is the place you have to be in October.”

In addition to more than 35 music performances at GoldenSky, here are some of the “Golden Experiences” onsite that fans can look forward to:

GoldenSky Beer Festival: The festival within festival will showcase the best local, regional, and national tastes with over 100 different selections of beer, hard seltzer, and ciders each day. (Available as an add-on purchase.)

The Farmhouse: Featuring some of Sacramento’s finest dining establishments, the Farmhouse will deliver a local food experience that will leave your taste buds craving more. Taste for yourself what makes Sacramento the Farm-To-Fork Capital of America.

Sidelines Sports Bar: Watch your favorite NCAA and NFL games at Sidelines Sports Bar. Featuring the top regional and national sports, grab a drink and pony up to the bar to stay up to date on all the action.

River City Dance Hall & Saloon: Boot-scoot on into the River City Saloon & Dance Hall for a little dancin’, a little drinkin’, and a whole lotta fun! Daily activities include line dancing, partner two-stepping, and lessons. Coordination not your thing? We’ve still got you covered with a house DJ to freestyle your heart out with when the sun goes down. And don’t miss Billy, our house bull that’s sure to be a buckin’ and broncin’ all weekend long.

Wines of Sacramento: Sacramento is home to some of the best wineries in the world. With pours from the best in the heart of wine country, GoldenSky fans get a taste of what makes California wine a step above the rest.

GoldenSky Weekend and Single Day General Admission, VIP passes and Park and Ride Shuttle Passes will be available for purchase, and layaway is available for only $10.00 down. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save, as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on limited quantities of each pricing level. The JamPack hotel package also allows fans to save by bundling festival passes, hotels and more. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders can also be purchased via GovX, while supplies last.

For more information on the GoldenSky Country Music Festival, please visit the official website HERE.