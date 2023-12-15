Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dies After Collapsing On Stage

FIERA de SANTANA (CelebrityAccess) — Gospel singer Pedro Henrique tragically died after collapsing on stage during a performance in Feira de Santana, Bahia on Wednesday after suffering a suspected heart attack. He was 30.

His passing was confirmed by a statement from his record label, Todah Music, who in a translated statement, shared via social media, wrote: What an emotionally difficult day. We thought carefully about whether it would be appropriate to share something today. We are feeling the loss and remembering the special moments with Pedro – his contagious joy, his charming voice, his smile full of love and light.

The “Não Fique Assim” had been performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana when he passed. Video of the event appeared to show Henrique grow unsteady on his feet in the midst of a performance before collapsing on stage.

According to CNN Brazil, Henrique is survived by his wife, Suillan Barreto, and daughter, Zoe, who will turn 2 months old on Dec. 19.

“The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will remain through his wife, his little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!” Todah Records said in paying tribute to the fallen artist. “To Suilan and all her family and friends, our deepest regret, our respect, full support in all areas we can help, and our sincere hug! We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep.”