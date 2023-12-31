Arch Enemy Splits With Guitarist Jeff Loomis After Nearly A Decade; Joey Concepcion Steps In

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Death metal band Arch Enemy has split with guitarist Jeff Loomis after almost a decade. The Swedish band has named Joey Conception, formerly of Armageddon and The Absence, as his replacement.
The band’s primary songwriter and founding guitarist, Michael Amott, released a statement saying:
It’s been a joy having Jeff play with Arch Enemy for close to a decade; we truly had a blast touring around the world together. We were friends long before we played music together and we remain even closer buddies now, which feels great. We respect that he’s in a place and time in life where he needs to step out of Arch Enemy and we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward.
The only constant is change, and this is one of those moments where things had to change a little to move forward in a satisfactory way for everyone involved. With all that said, we are extremely pleased to announce that we have recruited Joey Concepcion as our new guitarist!
Joey’s a phenomenal talent and has been a friend of the band for a long time, he even filled in for Jeff on a couple of European festival shows back in 2018. We have touring and a myriad of other exciting things coming up on the horizon with Arch Enemy for 2024 and beyond and are thrilled to move forward, creating the next chapter and keeping the Metal flowing!
Loomis also made a statement saying: “My time in Arch Enemy has come to an end. I have had a great time (9 years!) playing and touring with them, but now it’s time to enter a new chapter in my life.”
Joey Conception, who hails from Connecticut in the US, says: “It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with Arch Enemy. I’m very much looking forward to shredding stages across the globe together, playing for and meeting all the fans!”
Last month, Arch Enemy, In Flames and Soilwork announced a joint European tour for the Fall of 2024.
In Flames, Arch Enemy and Soilwork European tour 2024 dates
Oct 03: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 04: Manchester Academy, UK
Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 06: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, UK
Oct 08: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 11: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Oct 12: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany
Oct 13: Den Bosch Mainstage, Netherlands
Oct 15: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 18: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Oct 20: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 23: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Oct 25: Prague Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Czechia
Oct 26: Dresden Messe, Germany
Oct 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 29: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 31: Malmö Arena, Sweden
Nov 01: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Nov 02: Stockhom Hovet, Sweden
Nov 03: Sundsvall Nordichallen, Sweden
Nov 05: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland