Arch Enemy Splits With Guitarist Jeff Loomis After Nearly A Decade; Joey Concepcion Steps In

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Death metal band Arch Enemy has split with guitarist Jeff Loomis after almost a decade. The Swedish band has named Joey Conception, formerly of Armageddon and The Absence, as his replacement.

The band’s primary songwriter and founding guitarist, Michael Amott, released a statement saying:

It’s been a joy having Jeff play with Arch Enemy for close to a decade; we truly had a blast touring around the world together. We were friends long before we played music together and we remain even closer buddies now, which feels great. We respect that he’s in a place and time in life where he needs to step out of Arch Enemy and we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward. The only constant is change, and this is one of those moments where things had to change a little to move forward in a satisfactory way for everyone involved. With all that said, we are extremely pleased to announce that we have recruited Joey Concepcion as our new guitarist! Joey’s a phenomenal talent and has been a friend of the band for a long time, he even filled in for Jeff on a couple of European festival shows back in 2018. We have touring and a myriad of other exciting things coming up on the horizon with Arch Enemy for 2024 and beyond and are thrilled to move forward, creating the next chapter and keeping the Metal flowing!

Loomis also made a statement saying: “My time in Arch Enemy has come to an end. I have had a great time (9 years!) playing and touring with them, but now it’s time to enter a new chapter in my life.”

Joey Conception, who hails from Connecticut in the US, says: “It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with Arch Enemy. I’m very much looking forward to shredding stages across the globe together, playing for and meeting all the fans!”

Last month, Arch Enemy, In Flames and Soilwork announced a joint European tour for the Fall of 2024.

In Flames, Arch Enemy and Soilwork European tour 2024 dates

Oct 03: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 04: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 06: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, UK

Oct 08: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 11: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Oct 12: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Oct 13: Den Bosch Mainstage, Netherlands

Oct 15: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 18: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 20: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 23: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Oct 25: Prague Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Czechia

Oct 26: Dresden Messe, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 29: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 31: Malmö Arena, Sweden

Nov 01: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 02: Stockhom Hovet, Sweden

Nov 03: Sundsvall Nordichallen, Sweden

Nov 05: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland