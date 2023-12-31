Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

5 Free And Simple Ways To Promote Your Music And Live Shows

Ben Lovett of Mumford and Sons to open new live music venue Lafayette in London's King's Cross. Courtesy Image.
(HYPEBOT) – Even when you have no money to promote your music and live shows, there are free and simple things you can do that won’t cost a penny but that we’ve seen net real results over and over again. Veteran music marketers Michael Brandvold and Jay Gilbert share their top 5 free music marketing tips on the Music Biz Weekly podcast.

  1. Message all your followers on Bandsintown.
  2. Post to the community section on the YouTube channel.
  3. Post in heavy metal (or other genre) related groups on Facebook.
  4. Add it as a message on the band’s Spotify page.
  5. If you have an email list, send it to the list.

 

