5 Free And Simple Ways To Promote Your Music And Live Shows

(HYPEBOT) – Even when you have no money to promote your music and live shows, there are free and simple things you can do that won’t cost a penny but that we’ve seen net real results over and over again. Veteran music marketers Michael Brandvold and Jay Gilbert share their top 5 free music marketing tips on the Music Biz Weekly podcast.
- Message all your followers on Bandsintown.
- Post to the community section on the YouTube channel.
- Post in heavy metal (or other genre) related groups on Facebook.
- Add it as a message on the band’s Spotify page.
- If you have an email list, send it to the list.