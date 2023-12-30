Taylor Swift Is Coming For The King – Ties With Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 Record

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Queen of Pop is coming for the King of Rock. Taylor Swift has tied Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 chart record at 67 weeks as 1989 (Taylor’s Version) jumps back into the No. 1 spot for the fourth non-consecutive week, according to Luminate. The return to No. 1 takes down Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 in its second week. The record is for most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 for a solo artist. If 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – remains at the top spot for one more week, she will break the record, as reported by Forbes.

The Fab Four from England, The Beatles, hold the top spot for the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart with 132 weeks. Swift and Presley are in second and third place. The rest fall in line as follows:

Garth Brooks — 52 weeks

Michael Jackson — 51 weeks

Whitney Houston — 46 weeks

Adele — 40 weeks

Elton John — 39 weeks

Swift is on a roll and is arguably THE artist of 2023, winning Spotify’s Global Top Artist of the Year and her Eras tour grossing over $1 billion dollars, making it the single highest-grossing tour of all time and it hasn’t even ended yet – continuing into 2024.

Earlier this month, Swift was named Time magaine’s 2023 Person of the Year and her love life continues to make headlines as her blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues.

I mean, what can we say – “she’s got that red lip, classic thing that we like.”