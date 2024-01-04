Elvis To Be Resurrected For A London Show With AI And Holograms

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Marketing and events company Authentic Brands Group is teaming up with the technology company Layered Reality for a new Elvis hologram show.

The show, which is set to launch in London in late 2024, will recreate Elvis for the stage through a blend of A.I. technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects.

According to the companies, fans who attend the show will be able to see a life-sized digital Elvis on stage, sharing his music and dance moves, faithfully recreated from archival material and bolstered by A.I.

The show will also feature an on-site Elvis-themed bar and restaurant offering live music, DJs and performances.

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world,” Layered Reality founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness said in a statement provided to USA Today.

Tickets for the London show go on sale in June. Additional shows in other cities will be announced in the coming months, Layered Reality said.