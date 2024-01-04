Marauder Highlights A Big Year In 2023 As It Looks Ahead To 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Marauder, the multi-faceted live events and marketing company, highlighted a list of accomplishments in 2023 as it gears up for a busy 2024.

The company’s collaborative approach, involving an extensive network of contractors, interns, event staff, and client interfaces, has set its sights on multiple projects throughout the upcoming year.

The apex of their efforts materialized at NIVA’s conference in Washington, DC, a key event in the post-pandemic music industry, where Marauder orchestrated the annual conference alongside managing significant on-site activations for multiple clients. Looking ahead, Marauder is already at work, preparing for NIVA ’24, which is slated to take place in New Orleans in June.

In tandem with orchestrating successful events, Marauder continued its focus on the North American market, where it staged initiatives such as the Port Authority Music Export Academy and supported Keychange’s U.S. launch, championing gender equity and inclusion within the music industry.

As the company gears up for SXSW, it offered an invitation for potential collaborators or those planning ventures in Austin to connect and explore opportunities.

Marauder also highlighted successful events of some of their clients, including Shahida Mausi, president and CEO of The Right Productions in Detroit, who created a first-of-its-kind housing solution for homeless artists; See Tickets, which continued its support of Pride events across the country; and Hopeless Records, which marked its 30th anniversary, replete with In-N-Out catering.

“One of my favorite aspects of Marauder is the number of different people with whom we get to engage. Whether it’s our own extended team of contractors, interns, or event staff, or it’s helping clients onboard new hires as their offices grow, there’s no shortage of new faces with new perspectives. This collaborative mindset is what allows us to work on such a variety of challenging and rewarding projects throughout the year,” stated Marauder Managing Partner/Co-Founder Rev. Moose.

“Reach out if you or someone you recommend are interested in being part of future events, whether it’s in our backyard of Manhattan, elsewhere in the country, or abroad. We’re always open to including new faces and welcome friendly introductions to friendly folks at all stages of their own careers,” he added.