Singaporean Songwriter & Rapper J.M3, Warner Music & Tripadvisor Announce Collaboration

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – Singaporean rapper and songwriter J.M3, Warner Music Singapore, travel guidance platform Tripadvisor, and the Macao Government Tourism Office have joined forces in an exciting collaboration to promote the captivating city of Macao. This innovative partnership merges the power of music, travel expertise, and destination promotion to create an immersive experience for audiences worldwide.

The campaign titled “More Than Meets Macao” features a series of videos and interviews with J.M3. In these engaging visuals, J.M3 shares her impressions of the city and uncovers the attractions that are a must-visit for travelers to unleash their inner artist in the vibrant city of Macao. The videos take viewers on an exploration of intriguing museums, art venues, and cultural attractions in Macao.

At the campaign’s core is J.M3’s latest release, “You Make Me Feel,” a pop track that fuses Jersey club, pop-rap, and hip-hop elements. The song captures the allure of Macao, as it was crafted during her visit to the city, acting as an energetic soundtrack that evokes a captivating blend of intrigue and interest. Leveraging her song, Tripadvisor and the Macao Government Tourism Office will utilize their extensive platforms and reach to raise awareness and generate interest in traveling to Macao.

J.M3 said, “I’m honored to be part of this incredible partnership that combines music, travel, and the enchanting city of Macao. My trip was an amazing experience, where I discovered a perfect blend of Eastern and Western influences in the region’s architecture and cuisine. Immersing myself in Macao’s vibrant culture inspired my music and deepened my appreciation for the city’s unique allure. I’m grateful for the chance to share the magic of Macao through this harmonious fusion of music and travel.”

Becky Yeung, Regional Brand Partnership, Synchronisation & Business Director of WM Asia, stated, “We are excited to partner with the Macao Government Tourism Office on this innovative collaboration. J.M3’s energetic and dynamic sound and her unique musical approach perfectly align with this video series’s theme. The Macao Government Tourism Office specifically chose J.M3 for her ability to bring a fresh perspective to visiting Macao. We aim to create an unforgettable musical and visual experience for travel enthusiasts worldwide.”

Adam Ochman, Global Head of Wanderlab at Tripadvisor, said, “The right music can elevate the travel experience powerfully, inspiring potential visitors and creating memories that resonate long after the journey ends. We wanted to create a campaign that enhanced the anticipation and excitement surrounding Macao and believe this release from J.M3 provides the perfect soundtrack for prospective visitors.”

“Travel and music intertwine to create a symphony of unforgettable experiences, always there from the moment we venture out to the journey’s end. This campaign brings that relationship to life in Macao, a city that offers a perfect stage for great music and unforgettable experiences,” said Sarah Mathews, Managing Director, Infinite Wanders.

The “More Than Meets Macao” campaign, managed by Tripadvisor and Infinite Wanders, launched across J.M3, Tripadvisor, and the Macao Government Tourism Office’s social media platforms.