United Talent Agency (UTA) Signs Global Representation Deal With Christina Aguilera

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed a worldwide representation deal with producer, singer, and songwriter Christina Aguilera – who is currently headlining a Las Vegas residency at Volatire at The Venetian.

This partnership marks a significant addition to UTA’s music roster. The company has worked with a range of established and emerging artists across all genres, including Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, deadmau5, Florence and the Machine, Guns N’ Roses, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Paramore, Post Malone, and The Jonas Brothers, among many others.

Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning artist with over 75 million records sold worldwide, has nearly 31 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and is nearing 6 million subscribers on YouTube. She’s racked up five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the third female artist (and fourth overall) to top the chart over three consecutive decades from the 1990s to the 2010s.

Her achievements include seven Grammy Awards, two of those Latin Grammys, the Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards, the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and the Advocate for Change Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Her most recent Grammy was a 2022 Latin Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her second Spanish-language album, AGUILERA.

An advocate and philanthropist, she has served as a global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort and has raised over $150 million for the cause. She’s a champion for domestic violence awareness and LGBTQ+ equality.

“Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in Las Vegas with all of you… Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead,” Aguilera wrote on Instagram on Monday (January 1).

She continues to be represented by Roc Nation and imPRint.

UTA represents various figures, including actors, athletes, authors, musicians, writers, gamers, and digital influencers. The company’s business operations include talent representation, content production, strategic advisory services, and marketing collaborations with major global brands. The company, headquartered in Los Angeles, maintains additional offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York, and London.