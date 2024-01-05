Corey Taylor Cancels His Upcoming Solo Tour Due To Mental And Physical Health Challenges

(CelebrityAccess) — Slipknot’s Corey Taylor announced the cancellation of his upcoming solo tour, citing a breakdown of his physical and mental health.

“For the past several months, my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I,” Taylor shared in a statement on social media announcing the cancellation.

“I know this decision may come as a shock to some…but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I needed to pull myself back and be with my family for the time being,” he added.

The tour was slated to kick of in February in support of his second solo album, CMF2, which he released in September. Additionally, his primary band Slipknot are set to mark the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album this year.

