Christina Aguilera Postpones Multiple Shows While She Recovers From A ‘New Year Flu’

Christina Aguilera was forced to reschedule multiple shows for her newly launched residency at Voltaire Las Vegas due to what she describes as a New Year Flu.

In a statement shared on Voltaire’s social media, Aquilera said:

“After welcoming you all to the the New Year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a New Year Flu.”

“I’m sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest – and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks.”

“I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for the support and love after opening weekend.”

Aguilera launched her residency at The Venetian’s Voltaire last weekend. Her next scheduled performance is on February 2nd.