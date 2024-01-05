Hit Songwriter Brian White Signs With Red Street Publishing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based music publishing company Red Street Publishing has inked a deal with hitmaking songwriter and artist Brian White. White, a force in both Country and Christian music, joins Red Street’s roster of artists, which includes Cade Thompson, the Ward Brothers, Carl Cartee, and many more.

White’s career includes over 400 songs, including 16 No. 1 hits. His credits include Michael English’s “Holding Out Hope To You” and The Martins’ “The Promise,” both of which took home a Dove Award for Song of the Year, as well as Rodney Atkins’ “Watching You,” which was named SESAC Country Song of the Year, and Jason Aldean’s chart-topper “Blame It On You.”

White’s work has been recorded by other Christian and Country music artists, which is a testament to his versatility as a songwriter. Other artists include We Are Messenger, Mandisa, Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, and many more. In addition, White worked as a touring artist with the band Brian White & Justice for 15 years.

“Brian and I grew up as writers together in the mid-’80s. He has become one of the few in Nashville who writes Christian and country music equally well. I am proud to have him as a part of our Red Street writing team,” says Don Koch, Red Street’s EVP of Publishing/A&R.

“I’m beyond grateful to be a part of the Red Street family,” shares White. “They have put together an amazing team, and I’m excited about the opportunity to work together with them. I have a lot of musical history with both Jay DeMarcus and Don, and I’m looking forward to adding to our story!”