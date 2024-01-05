Bruce Kulick Leaves Grand Funk Railroad; Bob Seger’s Mark Chatfield Named As Replacement

LEDYARD (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Kulick has announced his retirement from Grand Funk Railroad, with long-time Bob Seger guitarist Mark Chatfield named as his replacement, effective immediately. Chatfield will debut with the band at Ledyard, CT’s Foxwood’s Casino on January 12.

Kulick joined Grand Funk in 2000, replacing Mark Farner. Before that, he was a part of the no-make-up Kiss in the late 80s/early 90s. According to GuitarWorld, he was also a part of Michael Bolton’s touring band.

“I will forever cherish my time in Grand Funk these past 23 years,” says Kulick. “It was a great opportunity for my career, and performing powerful classic hits with Don and Mel was a thrill for me. The crowds sing, dance, and reminisce on memories of GFR’s great catalog of songs. Thank you, Grand Funk Railroad, for 23 years!”

Chatfield joined Seger in 1983. He briefly left the band in 2011, returning six years later. With Grand Funk drummer Don Brewer being part of the Silver Bullet Band – their new guitarist being a part of Seger’s line-up makes sense.

“Having been friends and bandmates with Bruce Kulick and Mark Chatfield for over 40 years, it is a pleasure and a real kick to know both of these great classic guitar players as contributors to the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad,” says Brewer.

Kulick played his final Grand Funk show on December 14 in Marietta, OH, two days after his 70th birthday. He spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock about his retirement: “I really wanted to look at what I wanted to do personally and creatively. I’ve always loved playing with Grand Funk, but the time involved became more and more difficult.”

The CT show kicks off Grand Funk Railroad’s 2024 tour with stops (so far) in Vegas, NYC, Biloxi, Jacksonville, and more. You can view the list of 2024 tour dates HERE.