John Michael Montgomery To Retire From Touring After One Final Run

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country star John Michael Montgomery surprised his fans with the announcement that is planning to embark on his final tour in 2024.

“I hope everyone enjoyed bringing in 2024 and may it be a wonderful one for all my friends out there,” Montgomery shared via social media, adding, “For me it will be the start of my farewell tour as I have decided to wind down my touring career over this year and 2025.”

“It’s been a wonderful run for me from the beginning over 30 years ago in 1992 when my first song LIFE’s A DANCE was released to radio I think either as a 45 vinyl or on a cassette tape, CDs had not quite taken over the market yet and the internet was still in its infancy. It amazes me where it is today,” he added, noting, “I’ve been fortunate and blessed to be able to do what I love for so many years so Please join me on my journey as I say goodbye to the road life.”

His post didn’t provide any additional insight as to why he’s decided to hang up his touring spurs, nor did he provide any details on the schedule for his farewell tour.

His website currently lists a handful of shows, including multiple dates this spring, along with a show in Wichita in October.

A Kentucky native, Montgomery made his chart debut in 1992 with “Life’s a Dance” before making it to number one on the country charts the following year with “I Love the Way You Love Me.” He went on to score a string of number one hits in the 1990s such as “If You’ve Got Love,” “I Swear,” and “Sold.”