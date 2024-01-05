Piper McCoy Named VP Of Communications At Dice

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Dice, the independent ticketing and entertainment company, announced the appointment of veteran public relations specialist Piper McCoy as Vice President of Communications.

In her new role, McCoy will spearpoint the company’s communications strategy, including consumer and B2B marketing and fan experience as well as Dice’s social media and creative teams.

Her portfolio at Dice will also include executive profiling, thought leadership initiatives, and government affairs communications.

Before she joined the team at Dice, McCoy held senior marketing roles at organizations across the entertainment and retail industries, including Russel Simmons’ firm, Rush Communications, Roc Nation, New Era Cap (known for their iconic Chance the Rapper 3 cap), Walmart, and Buzzfeed Inc.