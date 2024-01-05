Mike Neligan Joins Sports & Entertainment Agency The Familie

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and music agency The Familie announced the addition of Mike Neligan to its executive team to lead revenue and business development as Chief Business Officer.

In his new role at The Familie, Neligan will work with both traditional and emerging brands to create and identify strategic growth opportunities to create opportunities for the agency’s client roster.

“As sports representation continues to evolve to prioritize an athlete’s authentic brand – I’ve become almost obsessed with the level of creative ideation and strategic execution required for agencies to get it right. The Familie has been one of the few that is consistently at or above that level. Steve has been a friend and mentor for a number of years, and someone I’m excited and honored to be joining along with his talented, creative and truly collaborative group of leaders,” Neligan stated.

“The Familie reached an inflection point this year, and 2024 will be defined by some pretty significant growth across our team, roster and capabilities. Mike’s expertise and ability to marry creative marketing ideas with tangible revenue opportunities for clients, agents and brands is going to play a crucial role in preserving and accelerating this momentum. We’re absolutely thrilled to have him at the helm,” added agency founder and CEO Steve Astephen.

Neligan began his career as a baseball agent in 2005 and before he joined Excel Sports, where he focused on marketing and business development.

His other roles include senior posts at VaynerSports, where he helped to turn the agency into a multi-sport talent and brand consulting agency.