ILMC Announces A Brand New One Day Event, Touring Entertainment LIVE

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the International Live Music Conference announced plans for the launch of a new one-day event dedicated to major international touring events such as big-brand live entertainment, exhibitions, and family-oriented shows.

Touring Entertainment LIVE (TEL) will bring together some of the industry’s leading show and exhibition producers, rightsholders, venue operators, and promoters who work in the space.

Programming for the dedicated event will feature multiple panel discussions, keynote interviews, and presentations of shows and projects, along with key networking opportunities, private meeting spaces, and a small number of hand-picked exhibitors.

Touring Entertainment LIVE will be curated by a select committee of content experts from across the globe that includes Teo’s Manon Delaury, Broadway Entertainment Group’s Liz Koops, Proactiv CEO Nicolas Renna, and Semmel Concert’s Christopher Scholz, among others.

The TEL programming will take place on the final day of ILMC (March 1st, 2024) in a dedicated 1,000m2 ballroom in the Royal Lancaster Hotel. Entrance to the day of programming is included as part of an ILMC delegate pass.

Registration for ILMC 36 is now open with early bird prices still available until January 24th.