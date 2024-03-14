Ben Stiller, Edie Falco, Whoopi Goldberg Among The Presenters Announced For Garden Of Laughs 2024

Madison Square Garden Entertainment and the Garden of Dreams Foundation revealed the list of celebrity and athlete presents for the 2024 edition of the Garden of Laughs comedy benefit scheduled for March 27 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

For 2024, presenters include Victor Cruz, Susie Essman, Edie Falco, Whoopi Goldberg, Doc Gooden, Adam Graves, Henrik Lundqvist, Camryn Manheim, Jill Martin, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, John McEnroe, Chris Meloni, Marc Roberge, CC Sabathia, JB Smoove, John Starks, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson, Paul Wesley, and more.

Performers previously announced for the show include some of the biggest names in comedy such as Bill Burr, Tracy Morgan, Jon Stewart, Michael Che, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, and Sam Morril, with comedy legend Steve Schirripa handling the hosting duties.

The benefit event, which returns this year for the first time since 2019, helps to raise money for The Garden of Dreams Foundation and its non-profit mission to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.

Since its debut in 2006, the Foundation has assisted more than 425,000 young people and their families, according to MSG Entertainment.

Limited tickets remain for Garden of Laughs, and are available via Ticketmaster.com and at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.