The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Logitix Head Of Music Jed Weitzman

Jed Weitzman is head of music at Logitix, he specializes in employing data to properly price tickets. We also talk about Jed’s upbringing in Los Angeles as the scion of a legendary attorney and the stepson of a legendary actor, as well as his career in management and more. The Morrissey stories are priceless!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/jed-weitzman-158840669/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jed-weitzman/id1316200737?i=1000649159928

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0fJ0Eij5T5zL3Aova4WiB6?si=plL5h2_1QsmRMBQmNcqgeA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/3bab4ce3-e0fc-40cb-909e-78a433284187/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-jed-weitzman