Dave Niedbalski’s Grand Rising Curations Signs A Booking Partnership With Audi Field

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — D.C. Stadium LLC, operators of Washington D.C.’s Audi Field, announced a new multi-year partnership with Grand Rising Curations to bring an expanded slate of live entertainment to the venue.

The deal between D.C. Stadium LLC and Grand Rising Curation will be the first of its kind for the soccer stadium, which first opened its doors in 2018.

In addition to booking events in partnership with the Audi Field Events & Entertainment Team, Grand Rising Curations will collaborate with both regional and national concert promoters and touring companies to secure programming for the stadium.

“It’s exciting to share with the concert community that we’re open for business and the possibilities are endless,” says Dave Niedbalski, founder of Grand Rising Curation. “DMV is such a dynamic, diverse, and special market and Audi Field is truly a premier venue — impeccable sightlines, extremely intimate for its size, and all the premium spaces and amenities to elevate the experience. Artists and fans will love watching it come to life.”

“Audi Field has been a central hub for sports and entertainment in Washington, D.C. since opening in 2018, hosting D.C. United soccer matches, Howard University football games, and music and culinary festivals. We aim to expand our horizons by adding a robust lineup of concerts and entertainment acts to further establish ourselves as the cultural center of our vibrant city,” said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. “This partnership will solidify Audi Field as the comprehensive sports and entertainment destination in Washington, D.C. and further connect us with our diverse community.”

The 20,000-capacity Audi Field is a purpose-built soccer stadium located in Washington D.C.’s Buzzard Point neighborhood. The stadium currently serves as the home pitch for the MLS team D.C. United. The stadium includes 500 premium field-level seats, 31 luxury suites, and one of the steepest stadium grades in sports and annually hosts corporate outings, music festivals, and world-class international sporting events from the Premier League Lacrosse to College Football, and more.