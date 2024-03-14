The ACM Announces Nominees for ACM Radio Awards

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced the slate of nominees for the 2024 ACM Radio Awards.

Nominees for 2024 include KATI-FM in Jefferson City, MO; KCLR-FM in Columbia, MO; KFRG-FM in Riverside, CA; KKWF-FM in Seattle, WA; KXKT-FM in Omaha, NE; WGGY-FM in Scranton, PA; WLHK-FM in Indianapolis, IN; and WUBE-FM in Cincinnati, OH.

The Radio Awards, part of the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place ahead of the main awards show and announced during ACM Week. The ACM Awards will take place Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

The full list of 59th ACM Awards nominations will be announced in the coming weeks, as will the presenters, performers, and host of the annual awards show.

Additionally, plans for ACM Awards week events in Frisco, including opportunities for fans to take part in ticketed as well as free and open-to-the-public programming, will be announced in the lead-up to the awards gala.

The 59th annual ACM Awards will be streamed exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Raj Kapoor is executive producer and showrunner of the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, with Patrick Menton as co-executive producer. Barry Adelman serves as executive producer for DCP, and Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.

59th ACM Radio Awards nominees are:

NATIONAL DAILY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

• Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Producer Eddie, Morgan, SZN, Mike D, Abby, Pitts, Kevin, Lauren, and Scuba Steve The Bobby Bones Show

• Ania Hammar The Highway/Nights with Ania

• Katie Neal Katie & Company

• Elaina Smith Nights with Elaina

• Rob Stone and Holly Hutton The Rob + Holly Show

NATIONAL WEEKLY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

• Kix Brooks American Country Countdown

• B-Dub B-Dub Radio Saturday Night

• Lon Helton Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton

• Buzz Brainard Hot 30 Countdown with Buzz Brainard

• Wayne D and Tay iHeartCountry House Party

• Kelly Sutton Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

• The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister –

Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and “Captain Ron” Koons KKWF-FM Seattle, WA

• The Jason Pullman Show – Jason Pullman KPLX-FM Dallas, TX

• Paul Schadt and Sarah Lee in the Morning –

Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee, and Producer Geoff WKKT-FM Charlotte, NC

• Angie Ward – Angie Ward WUBL-FM Atlanta, GA

• The Most Fun Afternoons with Scotty Kay – Scotty Kay WUSN-FM Chicago, IL

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

• Dale Carter Morning Show – Dale Carter KFKF-FM Kansas City, MO

• Anthony – Anthony KFRG-FM Riverside, CA

• Annie & Cole – Annie Fox and Cole Dunbar WLHK-FM Indianapolis, IN

• The Wayne D Show – Wayne D and Tay Hamilton WSIX-FM Nashville, TN

• Jesse & Anna – Jesse Tack and Anna Marie WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

• Drive Home with Jody Jo – Jody Jo KSKS-FM Fresno, CA

• Steve & Gina in the Morning – Steve Lundy and Gina Melton KXKT-FM Omaha, NE

• The Doc Show – Doc Medek and Chewy Medek WGGY-FM Scranton, PA

• New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody –

Nancy Wilson and Aaron Woods WHKO-FM Dayton, OH

• Mo & StyckMan – Mo and StyckMan WUSY-FM Chattanooga, TN

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

• Hilley & Hart – Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart KATI-FM Jefferson City, MO

• Liz & Scotty in the Morning – Liz DelGrosso and Scotty Cox KCLR-FM Columbia, MO

• Morning Show with Pat James – Pat James KHUT-FM Hutchinson, KS

• The Eddie Foxx Show – Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx WKSF-FM Asheville, NC

• Steve, Ben and Nikki – Steve, Ben, and Nikki WXBQ-FM Bristol, VA

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

• KILT-FM Houston, TX

• KKWF-FM Seattle, WA

• KSON-FM San Diego, CA

• WXTU-FM Philadelphia, PA

• WYCD-FM Detroit, MI

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

• KFRG-FM Riverside, CA

• KNCI-FM Sacramento, CA

• WDSY-FM Pittsburgh, PA

• WLHK-FM Indianapolis, IN

• WQDR-FM Raleigh, NC

• WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

• KUZZ-FM Bakersfield, CA

• KXKT-FM Omaha, NE

• WBEE-FM Rochester, NY

• WGGY-FM Scranton, PA

• WTHT-FM Portland, ME

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

• KATI-FM Jefferson City, MO

• KCLR-FM Columbia, MO

• WFLS-FM Fredericksburg, VA

• WNGC-FM Athens, GA

• WRTB-FM Rockford, IL