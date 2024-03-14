ASM Global To Operate The King Abdullah Financial District Conference Center in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global will take on the operations and management of the King Abdullah Financial District Conference Center in Riyadh as part of a new strategic partnership with the Saudi government-backed King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC).

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to hold a variety of events and conferences and includes a 1,215 sqm, 800-capacity banquet hall, a 600-seat auditorium, and multiple outdoor plazas. The facility is capable of various configurations, with operable walls and retractable projection screens, allowing event organizers to tailor the space to suit an event’s needs.

The conference center is part of the King Abdullah Financial District, which includes more than 1.5 million square meters of office space, luxury residences, venues, shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings. The district is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“Our commitment to excellence in venue management, event production, and customer service aligns perfectly with the KAFD Convention Centre’s vision of becoming a global event destination. With ASM Global MENA’s extensive global network, expertise and industry-leading technology, we aim to provide event organizers with the tools and support they need to host successful and memorable events,” stated ASM Global’s EVP of Asia and MENA, Paul Sergeant.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, ASM Global is committed to upholding the highest standards of sustainability, innovation, and community engagement. We look forward to building lasting partnerships with event organizers, local businesses and the Riyadh community to create a thriving event ecosystem,” Sergeant added.

“As the world ushers in a new era of global connectivity and transformative events, we’re filled with enthusiasm and anticipation about this partnership. Notably, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector has recently increased its 2030 target to host 150 million visitors, a substantial increase from the initial goal of 100 million. Riyadh, in line with a steady annual growth rate of 3.5%, anticipates a demographic surge, projecting a population of 10.5 million by 2030. Therefore, this collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled event experiences within an integrated and comprehensive business and lifestyle destination, by working diligently with all concerned parties, in order to achieve the ambitious goals of Vision 2030,” Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC.