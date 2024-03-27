Portico Quartet Signs A Publishing Deal With Wise Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Wise Music Group announced the signing of the influential British instrumental group Portico Quartet.

The exclusive songwriter agreement covers Portico Quartet’s existing catalog as well as forthcoming material.

Led by drummer/composer and producer Duncan Bellamy and saxophonist/composer and producer Jack Wyllie, Portico Quartet draws on a wide range of influences, from ambient and minimalist electronica to jazz, folk, and world music.

Since its inception in 2005, the Quartet has released seven albums, including their 2007 Mercury Music Prize nominated breakthrough ‘Knee-Deep in the North Sea’ and the electronic music-influenced ‘Monument.’

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to become a part of the Wise Music family, a publisher who represents some of our favorite music and artists. We’re looking forward to working closely with them on new ambitious works, as well as entrusting them to represent our back catalogue. Both of us each have exciting projects on the horizon, more details of which will be shared in due course. We are also looking forward to writing new Portico Quartet music and to heading out to play some concerts this spring, one of the highlights for us being playing our album Terrain with our ensemble at the spectacular Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg as well as at EartH in London,” Portico Quartet’s Jack Wyllie and Duncan Bellamy said in a joint statement.

“I’m delighted we have signed Portico Quartet. Jack and Duncan are a very welcome addition to the Wise Music family, and we all look forward to working with them on future projects and to working with their excellent back catalog,” noted Marcus Wise, CEO of Wise Music Group.