Jhené Aiko Teams Up With AEG For Her ‘Magic Hour’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Six-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist Jhené Aiko announced plans for her first headlining tour in five years.
Produced by AEG Presents, Aiko’s “The Magic Hour” Tour will see her performing at 26 arenas across North America, starting at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 19th and closing out at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on August 22.
Joining Aiko for the run will be Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Lede.
Fans can get a preview of the tour when Aiko takes the stage during both weekends at this year’s Coachella Music & Arts Festival in California in April.
The Magic Hour Tour
Wed June 19 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thur June 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat June 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Sun June 23 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
Tue June 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thur June 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat June 29 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Mon July 1- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue July 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat July 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Sun July 7 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Wed July 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri July 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat July 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Mon July 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thur August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Mon August 5 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thur August 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat August 10 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Tue August 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
Fri August 16 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Sat August 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon August 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tue August 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Thur August 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena