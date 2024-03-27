Jhené Aiko Teams Up With AEG For Her ‘Magic Hour’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Six-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist Jhené Aiko announced plans for her first headlining tour in five years.

Produced by AEG Presents, Aiko’s “The Magic Hour” Tour will see her performing at 26 arenas across North America, starting at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 19th and closing out at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on August 22.

Joining Aiko for the run will be Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Lede.

Fans can get a preview of the tour when Aiko takes the stage during both weekends at this year’s Coachella Music & Arts Festival in California in April.

The Magic Hour Tour

Wed June 19 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thur June 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat June 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Sun June 23 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Tue June 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thur June 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat June 29 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mon July 1- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue July 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat July 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sun July 7 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed July 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri July 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat July 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mon July 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thur August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Mon August 5 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thur August 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat August 10 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue August 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

Fri August 16 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Sat August 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon August 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue August 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thur August 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena