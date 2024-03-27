Ronnie Spector’s Estate Signs A Representation Deal With Artist Legacy Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Artist Legacy Group announced that it has been selected to exclusively represent the estate of the late girl group icon Ronnie Spector.

According to ALG, the deal will see the company provide management services for the estate, including oversight of the licensing of Ronnie’s personality rights and administration of her official digital and social media assets.

As part of the agreement, ALG will oversee the expansion of Spector’s legacy with fans on the digital front, along with spearheading branded media, licensing, and anniversary projects, with several initiatives already in the works.

“On behalf of the estate, we are thrilled to partner with Ashley and ALG,” says Jonathan Greenfield, Ms. Spector’s husband and Managing Director of her Estate. “ALG is in sync with Ronnie’s aesthetic, energy and values. They are committed to furthering Ronnie’s legacy and imprint on the pop culture landscape and beyond.”

“The defining voice of our time, Ronnie had all of the ingredients of a true rock ’n’ roll star,” adds Ashley Austin, ALG CEO. “Talented, fabulous, influential, and a fierce survivor, hers is a legacy due its rightful credit. We will see that she gets it.”

Spector, who is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and Grammy Hall of Fame member, was best known for her work with the Ronettes and as a solo artist, producing a string of hits that include “Walking in the Rain,” “Do I Love You,” “Baby I Love You,” and the international Number One smash “Be My Baby.”

Spector died in 2022 at the age of 78 at her home in Connecticut following a cancer diagnosis.