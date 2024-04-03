Lanco’s Chandler Baldwin Signs A Publishing Deal With Riser House

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Riser House Publishing announced the signing of an exclusive songwriting agreement with Chandler Baldwin.

Baldwin is best known as a member of the ACM-winning country group Lanco, who have been signed to Riser House’s label roster since 2023.

“As we started digging in on the LANCO project, we noticed that a lot of our favorite songs had Chandler’s name on them,” said Brandon Perdue, Riser’s SVP of A&R+Publishing. “We set him up on a few writes with our crew and received incredible feedback – perhaps the best feedback being a major cut on the very first song from that process. In just a few short months, Chandler has turned in some of our favorite songs in the catalog and he continues to be a big part of the coming LANCO project as well. This was a no-brainer signing for us and has just been such a joy to dive in on.”

“After experiencing the level of support and attention Riser House has given my band on the label side, I’m so excited to now be partnering with them on the publishing side,” Baldwin added. “They have an incredible team of staff and writers, and I’m very grateful to get to be a part of it.”

Riser House Publishing is a division of Riser House Entertainment, a boutique label service. Riser House Records features a roster that includes Mitchell Tenpenny, Dillon Carmichael, Meghan Patrick, and LANCO, while also serving as a publishing home to Tenpenny, Carmichael, Dallas Wilson, and Michael Whitworth.