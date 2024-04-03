Jade Presents Announces A New Outdoor Concert Venue For Fargo

An artist's rendering of the proposed venue.

FARGO, ND (CelebrityAccess) — Fargo-based live events company Jade Presents announced the debut of UP District Festival Field, a brand new outdoor concert venue serving the Fargo entertainment scene.

The 1.37 acres facility, located in central Fargo, is designed to meeting the growing demand in the region for outdoor shows in the summer months.

The venue features multiple concession stands, a grassy field for general admission audiences, options for folding chairs and blankets, elevated bleacher seating and designated areas for pre- and post-show gatherings with seating available.

In collaboration with 701 Collective LLC, Jade Presents plans to bring a calendar of summer concert events to the market, with plans to host between 10-15 shows per season, from up-and-coming local and regional acts, to nationally touring artists.

Operational and management efforts will be led by Jade Presents LLC, who will oversee planning for bookings, crowd control, medical services, noise, waste and traffic management.