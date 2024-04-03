Pieter van Rijn Named CEO Of Downtown Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings announced the appointment of Pieter van Rijn CEO of Downtown Music.

Pieter brings a wealth of relevant experience to his new role, previously serving as Group President of Downtown Music and as CEO of FUGA, which was acquired by DMH in 2020. He officially joined Downtown Music Holdings in 2023.

Based in Amsterdam and New York, van Rijn will continue to report directly to Downtown Music Holdings CEO, Andrew Bergman.

The appointment of van Rijn to a senior role comes as Downtown Music Holdings completes the integration of its business units into a single operating company.

The integration includes CD Baby operations following Downtown’s 2019 acquisition of CD Baby parent company AVL Digital Group in a deal worth a reported $200 million, according to Music Business Worldwide.

“The integration of all of our products and services under the Downtown Music umbrella and Pieter’s leadership is a truly energizing moment in the company’s journey. We bring together all the critical services that creators and businesses need to navigate the modern music industry. I couldn’t be prouder of the organization we’ve grown and look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings.

“This is an extraordinary time for Downtown Music as we enter this next phase as a fully unified operating company. The thousands of businesses that we support at Downtown Music and the millions of trusted creators at CD Baby will now benefit from our industry-leading suite of tools and services within a single organization. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Andrew and the DMH Board in delivering this enhanced offering to all our customers,” said Pieter van Rijn, CEO of Downtown Music.