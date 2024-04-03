The MLC Announces It Has Distributed $2Bn in Royalties Ahead Of Its First Performance Review

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective announced that its total royalty distribution has now exceeded $2 billion, reaching the milestone after just three years in full operation.

The news comes as the MLC filed its initial submission to the United States Copyright Office ahead of the first periodic review of the designation of The MLC and Digital Licensee Coordinator (DLC) by the Register of Copyrights.

Under the terms of the Music Modernization Act, the MLC is required to submit to a review of its role as the collector of royalties from music streaming platforms every five years.

The review includes a public comment period with members of the public invited to submit comments for the current review before the deadline of May 29, 2024.

“We welcome this periodic review of The MLC’s designation as required by the MMA and view this as yet another valuable opportunity to surface feedback from the members we serve,” says The MLC’s CEO, Kris Ahrend. “We are proud of the many milestones we have achieved since launching The MLC’s full operations, particularly the milestone of exceeding $2 billion in total royalties distributed. Our team has worked incredibly hard to realize the revolutionary vision Congress set out in the Music Modernization Act. We are committed to continuing to improve upon the successes we have achieved to date, in order to serve our members even better over the next five years.”

You can read The MLC’s initial submission supporting its designation here. For more information about the periodic review process or to learn how to submit comments, please click here.