Lzzy Hale Announced As The First Female Vocalist For Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran metal band Skid Row announced a key lineup change with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale taking over as lead vocalist following the exit of Erik Grönwall from the group late last month.

Hale will perform with Skid Row for their upcoming shows in May and June 2024, including their performance at Hard Rock Live Sacramento on June 1st.

“I’m stepping in for a few dates as the lead singer of Skid Row!,” Hale said in an Instagram post. “What an honor to call them my friends and a privilege to be sharing the stage with them! Erik, I wish you all the magic on your next adventure. Now…which leather pants to wear?!!”

“If it weren’t for Skid Row in my bones, I would not be the rocker I am today,” Hale added.

Hale, who is Skid Row’s first female vocalist, steps in for Grönwall who announced he was amicably departing from the band as he is treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. So far, Hale is just filling in for the band for those four dates. It is unclear if she will be a full-time replacement.

“I got the opportunity to join his incredible band six months after my treatment against leukemia. and one month after that, I was on a world tour with Skid f****** Row. Wow! It was a dream come true. However, it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is the result of my bone marrow transplant.

I respect that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can’t prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it’s better for me to step aside. I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love my health more,” Grönwall shared on social media, announcing his departure from the group.

Skid Row’s next live performance is scheduled for May 17th at Walker’s Bluff Casino in Carterville, Illinois.