Dashboard Confessional Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Carrabba’s Dashboard Confessional detailed their forthcoming fall tour in support of the band’s ninth studio album, All The Truth That I Can Tell.

The Live Nation-produced tour shoves off September 10th at the iconic Stone Pony’s Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey with 27 additional shows scheduled across North America before coming to rest after a show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on October 27th.

Along the way, Dashboard Confessional will perform in major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Phoenix, and Chicago, among others.

For the tour, Dashboard Confessional will be joined by special guests Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn.

Presales for the tour began on Tuesday with the general onsale set to begin on April 5th.

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL FALL 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 10 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Summer Stage

Wed Sep 11 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Sep 12 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sat Sep 14 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre#

Sun Sep 15 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Tue Sep 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Wed Sep 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Sep 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*

Sat Sep 21 — St Louis, MO — The Pageant

Sun Sep 22 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Tue Sep 24 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Wed Sep 25 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 — Minneapolis, MN — Uptown Theater

Sat Sep 28 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 04 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Sat Oct 05 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues

Sun Oct 06 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Wed Oct 09 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge*

Sat Oct 12 — Spokane, WA — The Podium

Sun Oct 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

Tue Oct 15 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Wed Oct 16 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival%

Sun Oct 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival%

Tue Oct 22 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Oct 23 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel Entertainment Center

Fri Oct 25 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Sat Oct 26 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sun Oct 27 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory