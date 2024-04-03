Made In America Canceled For 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, Roc Nation’s Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled, according to a statement posted to the event’s social media on Wednesday.

In the post announcing the cancellation, organizers did not provide a reason for the cancellation but pledged that the event would return in the future.

The Jay Z-curated festival debuted in 2012 and has since been held at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Labor Day Weekend with only a brief move to Los Angeles in 2014.

The festival was canceled in 2023 after headliner Lizzo dropped out of the event after she was sued for misconduct by several of her former dancers.

Like last year, event organizers provided little insight into the reasons for the cancellation. In a post shared on the event’s website, organizers wrote:

Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and locations.

As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival.

While a lineup for 2024 was not announced, the most recent edition of the festival, which took place in 2022, featured headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator.