Jason Alt Named MD Of Technology At Special Event Services

MOCKSVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Production company Special Event Services announced the addition of Jason Alt, who joins the company as Managing Director of Technology at both SES and its parent company, Concert Stuff.

In his new role, Alt will work to implement technology and improve efficiency at SES, along with other Concert Stuff ventures.

Jason began his career in the entertainment sector in 1989, working with artists including Jane’s Addiction, Rob Zombie, and David Lee Roth and went on to serve as the owner of a recording studio and Delicate Productions, a role he held for 17 years.

“Bringing Jason on is going to be huge for us,” says Michael Brammer, who serves as both the Chief Financial Officer for SES and the Chief Strategy Officer for CSG. “Our companies have been experiencing tremendous growth over the past few years and we plan for that to continue. Jason’s knowledge and experience will help us navigate these changes while continuing to offer the absolute best service to our clients.”