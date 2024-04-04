George Carlin’s Estate Reaches A Settlement With The Creators Of A A.I.-Generated George Carlin Comedy Special

(CelebrityAccess) — The estate of the late comedy legend George Carlin has reportedly reached a settlement with the makers of a podcast which used a artificial intelligence to simulate Carlin for a comedy special.

According to the New York Times, podcast creators Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, agreed as part of the settlement to permanently remove the comedy special and to refrain from using Carlin’s voice, likeness, or name in future projects/

An attorney for Carlin’s estate declined to comment to the Times if the settlement included monetary damages as well.

Carlin’s estate filed the suit in January after the hosts of the ‘Dudesy’ podcast released a the comedy special titled George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead,” on YouTube. The special featured comedy stylings from an A.I. system that had trained on George Carlin standup material.

“While it is a shame that this happened at all, I hope this case serves as a warning about the dangers posed by A.I. technologies and the need for appropriate safeguards,” George Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin said in a statement after the settlement was announced.

Reps for the two defendants declined to comment on the settlement, the Times reported.