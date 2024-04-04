ASM Global Announces An Exclusive Booking Partnership At The Laughlin Event Center and The Edge Pavilion

LAUGHLIN, Nevada (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the striking of a multi-year exclusive booking deal with Golden Entertainment covering the gaming operator’s Laughlin Event Center and The Edge Pavilion, two music venues in the Edgewater Casino Resort.

Located in Laughlin, Nevada, near the conjunction of the state’s borders with Arizona and California, the resort includes gaming, dining, and live entertainment and is adjacent to Riverwalk, a trail leading along the scenic Colorado river.

According to ASM Global, the partnership will see them bring both traditional and non-traditional live entertainment content to the property with plans toe expand the venue’s event calendar while developing annual franchise events, securing long-term performer relationships with Golden Entertainment and Laughlin Entertainment Center.

With a capacity of almost 12,000 fans, the Laughlin Events Center features state-of-the-art production and has hosted concerts by the likes of Toby Keith, Pitbull, KISS, Miranda Lambert and Rod Stewart. Upcoming shows announced for the outdoor venue include Jason Aldean who is slated to perform on September 21st.

The Edge Pavilion (formerly E Center) has room for just over 2,000 fans in an indoor, climate controlled venue. With state-of the-art sound and lights, the Pavilion’s upcoming concert schedule includes shows by Lou Gramm, Jeff Foxworthy, Hunter Hayes, Spyro Gyra, and Todd Rundgren, among others.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand Golden’s Laughlin offerings. We look forward to great success exploring opportunities with our worldwide music industries and friends,” stated Jason Rio ASM’s senior vice president of live entertainment & content development.

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with ASM Global, a move that marks a significant milestone for Golden Entertainment’s Laughlin entertainment venues, including The Laughlin Event Center and The Edge Pavilion,” said Brad Goldberg, SVP of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer at Golden Entertainment, Inc. “This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences but also leverages ASM Global’s highly capable talent booking services to elevate the Laughlin entertainment landscape.”