Charli XCX To Receive The ASCAP Global Impact Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced plans to present pop star Charli XCX with the ASCAP Global Impact Award.

The award is intended to recognize Charli XCX’s impact on pop music and culture as well as the enduring worldwide popularity of the star and her music.

Charli joins a select group of artists who have been presented with the award, including Lana Del Rey and Hillary Lindsey.

“Charli is an unstoppable creative force. Her avant-garde style is daring, authentic and infectious as she expertly infuses the best of the underground and mainstream worlds into her music. She’s not just shaping pop music – she’s redefining it,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “We are absolutely thrilled to present her with the ASCAP Global Impact Award.”

“For me writing songs is not about structure or formula or doing what has previously “worked.” In my opinion, there is no special code or rule book that must be followed to obtain an amazing song. The best songs for me, are good because they can make you feel like the lead character in your own movie or because they have some kind of indescribable quality about them that makes them addictive. I’m honored to receive this award from ASCAP; it’s cool to see them advocate for authenticity and nice to be recognized by an organization dedicated to supporting songwriters and fostering an environment where we can craft music we love,” Charli added.

The ASCAP Global Impact Award presentation takes place during an exclusive party to celebrate the ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2024 winners on Wednesday, May 8 in Los Angeles. The invitation-only event will recognize the songwriters and publishers of ASCAP’s most-performed pop songs of the past year.