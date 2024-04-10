Ben Stennis Extends His Publishing Deal With Young Guns

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Young Guns Publishing announced that they have extended their worldwide exclusive publishing deal with songwriter Ben Stennis.

An award-winning writer and producer, Stennis has penned hits such as Cody Johnson’s GRAMMY Award-winning “‘Til You Can’t,” which spent multiple weeks at the top of the charts and earned the CMA Award for Single of the Year, among other accolades.

Stennis has also written music that was recorded and released by artists such as Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Justin Moore, High Valley, Ronnie Dunn, X Ambassadors

“Young Guns Publishing is home to me. I believe in them, and they believe in me,” shares Stennis. “Will Hamrick is about as solid as a human being as you’ll find, and Laura Alexander is an absolute boss. I’m thankful for this crew and feel incredibly blessed to get to do what I love for a living.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Ben for 10 years now and he never ceases to amaze me on a professional, but most importantly a personal level,” shares Hamrick, Young Guns Publishing CEO. “Ben is someone that our team at YGP looks up to tremendously. Laura and I couldn’t be happier to continue to work with him and see what his future holds.”