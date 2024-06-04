The Lineup Announced For The 2024 Return Of The Ontario Festival of Small Halls

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The Ontario Festival of Small Halls announced the lineup for 2024, including an expanded range of shows for the upcoming edition of the concert series.
For 2024, the concert series will feature a wide range of artists at venues across Ontario in October, November, and December, with performances scheduled from London to Ottawa.
‘Small Hall’ Concerts for 2024 will take place in venues in and around Ontario’s small towns and include performances from the likes of Tom Cochrane, Ron Sexsmith, Royal Wood, The Trews, Glass Tiger, The Redhill Valleys, and more.
“It’s an eclectic festival, with some remarkable venues featuring a variety of great acts,” says Ontario Festival of Small Halls executive and artistic director Mark Monahan. “Small Halls concerts offer an opportunity to see your favourite act in a unique community setting. It’s a great way to connect with the music and the artists.”
Tickets are available online at: https://ontariosmallhalls.com/
Performer(s) / Date / Hall / Street Name, Town
*WEEK 1:
Ron Sexsmith / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Stephen Leacock Theatre / Gwendolyn Blvd, Keswick
Steve Hill / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Bob Richardson Legion Branch 496 / 4361 Amelia St, Sydenham
Harry Manx / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Manotick United Church / 5567 Manotick Main St, Manotick
Sarah Harmer / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Russell Agricultural Society / 1076 Concession St, Russell
Sarah Harmer / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Almonte Old Town Hall / 14 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills
Ron Sexsmith / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Spencerville United Church / 16 Centre St, Spencerville
Harry Manx / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Matawatchan Community Memorial Centre / Frontenac Road, RR3 Griffith
Jeff Rogers / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Elgin United Church / 77 Main St, Elgin
Harry Manx / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6 / Burritts Rapids Community Hall / 23 Grenville Street, Burritt’s Rapids
Jeff Rogers / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6 / Tatlock Community Hall / 696 Concession 7, Darling Township, Lanark Highlands
Kellylee Evans / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6 / Chaffey’s Lock Community Hall / 1661 Chaffeys Lock Rd, Elgin
*WEEK 2:
Basia Bulat / 7 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10 / McDonald’s Corners Agricultural Hall / 194 Camerons Road, McDonald’s Corners
Hawksley Workman / 7 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10 / St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church / 425 Centre St, Prescott
Meredith Moon / 7 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10 / Morton Hall / 13 Judd St., Lyndhurst
Kathleen Edwards / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Flato Markham Theatre / 171 Town Centre Blvd, Markham
Tom Cochrane – Songs & Stories – The Duo / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts / 88 Dalhousie St, Brantford
Suzie Vinnick / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Marble Arts Centre / 13 Bridgewater Rd, Tweed
Hawksley Workman / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Almonte Old Town Hall / 14 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills
Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Seeley’s Bay Community Hall / 151 Main Street, Seeley’s Bay
Tom Cochrane – Songs & Stories – The Duo / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / River Run Centre / 35 Woolwich St, Guelph
Kathleen Edwards / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / The Spire / 82 Sydenham St, Kingston
Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / St. James Anglican Church / 20 High St, Morrisburg
East Coast Experience / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / Newboro Community Hall / 15 Drummond St, Newboro
Basia Bulat / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / Almonte Old Town Hall / 14 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills
*WEEK 3:
The Trews Acoustic Trio / Thurs, Oct. 17 / Showplace Performance Centre / Peterborough, ON
Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Victoria Jubilee Hall / 111 Jackson St S, Walkerton
Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / The Aeolian Hall / 795 Dundas St, London,
The Barra MacNeils / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Norwood Old Town Hall / 2357 County Rd. 45, Norwood
Royal Wood / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Pontypool Community Centre / 254 John St., Pontypool
Ryan Young Duo / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Oakfield Rugby Park / 2585 Drummond Concession 2, Perth
Lynne Hanson / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Delta Old Town Hall 8 / Lower Beverley Lake Park Road, Delta
Tom Wilson Tehohàhake Trio/ 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / St. John’s United Church / 32 Park Street, Brockville
Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / John Elliott Theatre / 9 Church St, Georgetown
The Barra MacNeils / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Coronation Hall / 1 King St. West, Omemee
Royal Wood / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Fenella Community Hall / 8071 County Rd. 45 Roseneath
Brooks & Bowskill / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Althorpe Bolingbroke Community Hall / 3166 Bolingbroke Road, Maberly
Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Joshua Bates Centre / 1 Main St E, Athens
Tom Wilson Tehohàhake Trio/ 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Westmeath & District Recreation Centre / 119 Synton St, Westmeath
East Coast Experience (w/ Opener) Ryan Young Duo / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Winchester United Church /519 St Lawrence St, Winchester
The Barra MacNeils / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct 20 / Lakehurst Hall / 259 Lakehurst Circle Rd., Lakehurst
Lynne Hanson / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct 20 / Union Hall / 1984 Wolf Grove Rd, Mississippi Mills
Pokey LaFarge / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct 20 / DACA Community Centre / 111 Flat Road, Dacre
*WEEK 4:
Miss Emily (w/ Opener) Blue Skies Fiddle Orchestra / 7 p.m. Oct. 25 / Maberly Community Hall / Maberly
Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 25 /Aultsville Theatre / 2 St. Lawrence Dr, Cornwall
Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 26 / Carp Agriculture Hall / 3790-3832 Carp Rd, Carp
Tom Wilson Tehohàhake Trio/ 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 26 / Waterford Old Town Hall / 76 Main St S, Waterford
*WEEK 5:
Skydiggers / 7 p.m. Fri, Nov. 1 / Fergus Grand Theatre / 244 St Andrew St W, Fergus
Chantal Kreviazuk / 7 p.m. Fri, Nov. 1 / Meaford Arts Centre / 12 Nelson St E, Meaford
Chantal Kreviazuk / 7 p.m. Sat. Nov. 2 / Fergus Grand Theatre / 244 St Andrew St W, Fergus
Miss Emily / Saturday, 7 p.m. Sat. Nov. 2 / Livery Theatre / 35 South St, Goderich
*WEEK 6:
Skydiggers / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Nov. 17th / The Regent Theatre / 224 Picton Main St, Picton
*WEEK 7:
Glass Tiger / 7 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 21 / The Spire / 82 Sydenham St, Kingston
*WEEK 8:
MonkeyJunk / 7 p.m. Fri. Nov. 29 / Joshua Bates Centre / 1 Main St E, Athens
Fortunate Ones / 7 p.m. Fri. Nov. 29 / Spencerville United Church / 16 Centre St, Spencerville
Fortunate Ones / 7 p.m. Sat. Nov. 30 / Manotick United Church / Manotick
MonkeyJunk / Sat. Nov. 30th / Bob Richardson Legion Branch 496 / 4361 Amelia St, Sydenham
*WEEK 9:
The East Pointers / 7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 6 / Carleton Place Arena / Neelin Street, Carleton Place
The Redhill Valleys (w/ Opener) Teilhard Frost / 7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 6 / Delta Old Town Hall / 8 Lower Beverley Lake Park Road, Delta
The East Pointers / 7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 7 / St. James Anglican Church / Morrisburg 20 High St, Morrisburg
The Redhill Valleys (w/ Opener) Teilhard Frost / 7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 7 /Oakfield Rugby Park / 2585 Drummond Concession 2, Perth