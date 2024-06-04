The Lineup Announced For The 2024 Return Of The Ontario Festival of Small Halls

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The Ontario Festival of Small Halls announced the lineup for 2024, including an expanded range of shows for the upcoming edition of the concert series.

For 2024, the concert series will feature a wide range of artists at venues across Ontario in October, November, and December, with performances scheduled from London to Ottawa.

‘Small Hall’ Concerts for 2024 will take place in venues in and around Ontario’s small towns and include performances from the likes of Tom Cochrane, Ron Sexsmith, Royal Wood, The Trews, Glass Tiger, The Redhill Valleys, and more.

“It’s an eclectic festival, with some remarkable venues featuring a variety of great acts,” says Ontario Festival of Small Halls executive and artistic director Mark Monahan. “Small Halls concerts offer an opportunity to see your favourite act in a unique community setting. It’s a great way to connect with the music and the artists.”

Tickets are available online at: https://ontariosmallhalls.com/

Performer(s) / Date / Hall / Street Name, Town

*WEEK 1:

Ron Sexsmith / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Stephen Leacock Theatre / Gwendolyn Blvd, Keswick

Steve Hill / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Bob Richardson Legion Branch 496 / 4361 Amelia St, Sydenham

Harry Manx / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Manotick United Church / 5567 Manotick Main St, Manotick

Sarah Harmer / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 4 / Russell Agricultural Society / 1076 Concession St, Russell

Sarah Harmer / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Almonte Old Town Hall / 14 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills

Ron Sexsmith / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Spencerville United Church / 16 Centre St, Spencerville

Harry Manx / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Matawatchan Community Memorial Centre / Frontenac Road, RR3 Griffith

Jeff Rogers / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 5 / Elgin United Church / 77 Main St, Elgin

Harry Manx / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6 / Burritts Rapids Community Hall / 23 Grenville Street, Burritt’s Rapids

Jeff Rogers / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6 / Tatlock Community Hall / 696 Concession 7, Darling Township, Lanark Highlands

Kellylee Evans / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6 / Chaffey’s Lock Community Hall / 1661 Chaffeys Lock Rd, Elgin

*WEEK 2:

Basia Bulat / 7 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10 / McDonald’s Corners Agricultural Hall / 194 Camerons Road, McDonald’s Corners

Hawksley Workman / 7 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10 / St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church / 425 Centre St, Prescott

Meredith Moon / 7 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10 / Morton Hall / 13 Judd St., Lyndhurst

Kathleen Edwards / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Flato Markham Theatre / 171 Town Centre Blvd, Markham

Tom Cochrane – Songs & Stories – The Duo / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts / 88 Dalhousie St, Brantford

Suzie Vinnick / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Marble Arts Centre / 13 Bridgewater Rd, Tweed

Hawksley Workman / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Almonte Old Town Hall / 14 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills

Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11 / Seeley’s Bay Community Hall / 151 Main Street, Seeley’s Bay

Tom Cochrane – Songs & Stories – The Duo / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / River Run Centre / 35 Woolwich St, Guelph

Kathleen Edwards / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / The Spire / 82 Sydenham St, Kingston

Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / St. James Anglican Church / 20 High St, Morrisburg

East Coast Experience / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / Newboro Community Hall / 15 Drummond St, Newboro

Basia Bulat / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 / Almonte Old Town Hall / 14 Bridge St, Mississippi Mills

*WEEK 3:

The Trews Acoustic Trio / Thurs, Oct. 17 / Showplace Performance Centre / Peterborough, ON

Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Victoria Jubilee Hall / 111 Jackson St S, Walkerton

Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / The Aeolian Hall / 795 Dundas St, London,

The Barra MacNeils / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Norwood Old Town Hall / 2357 County Rd. 45, Norwood

Royal Wood / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Pontypool Community Centre / 254 John St., Pontypool

Ryan Young Duo / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Oakfield Rugby Park / 2585 Drummond Concession 2, Perth

Lynne Hanson / 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / Delta Old Town Hall 8 / Lower Beverley Lake Park Road, Delta

Tom Wilson Tehohàhake Trio/ 7 p.m. Fri, Oct 18 / St. John’s United Church / 32 Park Street, Brockville

Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / John Elliott Theatre / 9 Church St, Georgetown

The Barra MacNeils / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Coronation Hall / 1 King St. West, Omemee

Royal Wood / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Fenella Community Hall / 8071 County Rd. 45 Roseneath

Brooks & Bowskill / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Althorpe Bolingbroke Community Hall / 3166 Bolingbroke Road, Maberly

Fred Eaglesmith / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Joshua Bates Centre / 1 Main St E, Athens

Tom Wilson Tehohàhake Trio/ 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Westmeath & District Recreation Centre / 119 Synton St, Westmeath

East Coast Experience (w/ Opener) Ryan Young Duo / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 19 / Winchester United Church /519 St Lawrence St, Winchester

The Barra MacNeils / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct 20 / Lakehurst Hall / 259 Lakehurst Circle Rd., Lakehurst

Lynne Hanson / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct 20 / Union Hall / 1984 Wolf Grove Rd, Mississippi Mills

Pokey LaFarge / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Oct 20 / DACA Community Centre / 111 Flat Road, Dacre

*WEEK 4:

Miss Emily (w/ Opener) Blue Skies Fiddle Orchestra / 7 p.m. Oct. 25 / Maberly Community Hall / Maberly

Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 25 /Aultsville Theatre / 2 St. Lawrence Dr, Cornwall

Ashley MacIsaac / 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 26 / Carp Agriculture Hall / 3790-3832 Carp Rd, Carp

Tom Wilson Tehohàhake Trio/ 7 p.m. Sat. Oct 26 / Waterford Old Town Hall / 76 Main St S, Waterford

*WEEK 5:

Skydiggers / 7 p.m. Fri, Nov. 1 / Fergus Grand Theatre / 244 St Andrew St W, Fergus

Chantal Kreviazuk / 7 p.m. Fri, Nov. 1 / Meaford Arts Centre / 12 Nelson St E, Meaford

Chantal Kreviazuk / 7 p.m. Sat. Nov. 2 / Fergus Grand Theatre / 244 St Andrew St W, Fergus

Miss Emily / Saturday, 7 p.m. Sat. Nov. 2 / Livery Theatre / 35 South St, Goderich

*WEEK 6:

Skydiggers / 2:30 p.m. Sun. Nov. 17th / The Regent Theatre / 224 Picton Main St, Picton

*WEEK 7:

Glass Tiger / 7 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 21 / The Spire / 82 Sydenham St, Kingston

*WEEK 8:

MonkeyJunk / 7 p.m. Fri. Nov. 29 / Joshua Bates Centre / 1 Main St E, Athens

Fortunate Ones / 7 p.m. Fri. Nov. 29 / Spencerville United Church / 16 Centre St, Spencerville

Fortunate Ones / 7 p.m. Sat. Nov. 30 / Manotick United Church / Manotick

MonkeyJunk / Sat. Nov. 30th / Bob Richardson Legion Branch 496 / 4361 Amelia St, Sydenham

*WEEK 9:

The East Pointers / 7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 6 / Carleton Place Arena / Neelin Street, Carleton Place

The Redhill Valleys (w/ Opener) Teilhard Frost / 7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 6 / Delta Old Town Hall / 8 Lower Beverley Lake Park Road, Delta

The East Pointers / 7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 7 / St. James Anglican Church / Morrisburg 20 High St, Morrisburg

The Redhill Valleys (w/ Opener) Teilhard Frost / 7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 7 /Oakfield Rugby Park / 2585 Drummond Concession 2, Perth