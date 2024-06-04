Babymetal Announces U.S. Tour

ORLANDO, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese ‘kawaii’ group Babymetal announced plans for a headlining tour of North American for 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date tour launches at the Hard Rock Orlando in Florida on November 5th, with additional shows set for markets such as New York, Richmond, Washington D.C., and Oklahoma City before wrapping at the House of Blues in Los Angeles on December 3rd.

The tour will be supported by ‘bimbocore’ singer-songwriter Hannah “Scene Queen” Collins.

In addition to their U.S. shows, Babymetal is lined up for a series of festival dates in Europe, including scheduled performances at Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Download, Nova Rock.

Tickets to the shows will go on general sale on June 7th, following presales for Citi and American Express customers on June 4th.

BABYMETAL 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Nov 05 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Orlando^

Wed Nov 06 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood

Tue Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore^

Wed Nov 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Nov 15 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Mon Nov 16 – Richmond, VA – The National*

Mon Nov 18 – New York, NY – Terminal 5^*

Thu Nov 21 – Bethlehem, PA – WindStar Creek Event Center

Sat Nov 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center^

Sun Nov 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Tue Nov 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

Wed Nov 27 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant

Fri Nov 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion^

Sat Nov 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Tue Dec 03 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^