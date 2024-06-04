The MLC’s Distributor Unmatched Recordings Portal Now Has More Than 75 Approved Distributors

NASHVILLE, TN – The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced its Distributor Unmatched Recordings Portal has expanded to now include more than 75 distributors, aggregators, and other eligible sound recording distributors, representing over 2.8 million sound recordings.

The DURP provides participating distributors with access to publicly available data compiled by the MLC for unmatched royalties from streaming platforms, allowing distributors and their customers to register their songs with The MLC and lay claim to accrued unmatched royalties.

Participating distributors, upon approval, gain access to a custom dashboard that provides them with publicly available data for sound recordings they have distributed for which The MLC has accrued unmatched mechanical royalties.

Since its launch, the DURP has played a significant role in the distribution of hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties to music creators from streaming platforms.

“The MLC helped me find money I had no idea that I had,” says Hume. “As an independent artist, navigating the landscape of music royalties can be challenging. The MLC ensured I was receiving royalties I rightfully deserve,” stated singer-songwriter, Kyle Hume, who is one of the independent creators identified by DUPE.

“The DURP exemplifies The MLC’s commitment to empowering independent music creators,” says Bogan. “When we’re able to share with rightsholders that we have royalties for them identified through the DURP, it serves as affirmation of their artistic contributions and a testament to the impact of The MLC’s mission,” added Dae Bogan, Head of Third-Party Partnerships at The MLC.