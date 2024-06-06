Ice Spice Announces Release Of Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ And First-Ever World Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—Multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Ice Spice announced that her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K!, is confirmed to be released on July 26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. With its title nodding to her birthday (January 1, 2000), the emerging rap superstar’s full-length debut will also include her latest single, “Gimmie A Light.” Produced by her longtime collaborator RIOTUSA — who also handled production on career-defining hits like her gold-certified breakout single “Munch (Feelin U)” — “Gimmie A Light” centers on a sample from dancehall legend Sean Paul’s 2002 single “Gimme the Light.” The official video has also been released, self-directed by Ice Spice and produced by NYC natives George and Frederick Buford (aka The Evil Twins.)

In addition, Ice Spice also announced the Y2K! WORLD TOUR. Her first-ever global outing includes festival dates across Europe and the UK, with headline shows across North America this summer. The 24-date tour kicks off in Europe with several festival performances, including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, Wireless Festival in London and more.

The Y2K! WORLD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, will then head to North America, starting in Washington, DC, on Tuesday (July 30) at The Anthem, with additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 31 in Miami, FL at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join as support on all North American dates.

Fans can expect to hear songs from her forthcoming debut album, Y2K!, including the hit single “Think U The Shit (Fart).” The album arrives on the heels of her widely acclaimed debut EP Like..? — a 2023 release that featured hits like “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and the platinum-selling “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana.”

TICKETS: Ticket availability – which started with a Citi presale, began Wednesday (June 5) at 1 pm local time. An artist presale will begin Thursday (June 6) at 8 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (June 7) at 10 am local time.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include general admission tickets, a meet-and-greet and individual photo op with Ice Spice, early entry with priority access to the floor, a VIP-exclusive gift item, and more. The contents of the VIP package vary based on the offer selected.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival^*

Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival^*

Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe^

Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival^*

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

^Festival Date