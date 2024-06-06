Island Records Names Austin Jenkins Vice President Of A&R

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Island Records, a frontline label owned by Universal Music Group, has appointed Austin Jenkins as Vice President of A&R. A native of Weatherford, Texas, Jenkins has a strong presence in Nashville’s local scene and the wider music community. Since joining Island Records in 2023, he has been instrumental in signing and developing a roster of emerging artists, including notable acts like Wyatt Flores and Medium Build.

Jenkins will continue spearheading Island’s operations in Nashville, with responsibilities including identifying, signing, and cultivating new talent for the label.

Before joining Island Records, Jenkins was the founder, guitarist and songwriter for the seminal Texas band White Denim. His career took a turn in 2014 when he left the band to co-found Niles City Sound, a Fort Worth recording studio, alongside Josh Block and Chris Vivion.

This collaboration led to the discovery of Leon Bridges, whose debut album, Coming Home, was co-produced, recorded, and mixed by the Niles City Sound team. The album achieved platinum status and received a 2016 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best R&B Album, with Jenkins contributing his guitar and bass talents to the project and touring with Bridges as part of his band.

“Austin’s love of music and the creative community is infectious,” said Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, Co-CEOs of Island Records.

Eshak and Majid, described by Universal Music Group (UMG) as “one of music’s most dynamic and successful artist-development teams,” joined Island in June 2021 from Sony Music’s Columbia Records, where they held the position of Co-Heads of A&R.

Jenkins is “a magnet for artists, and his presence [is] critical to the label’s culture and future. We’re thrilled he’ll continue his work at Island in an elevated role representing the label in Nashville and beyond,” the pair added.

Jenkins said: “Justin and Imran have architected an environment where true artistry flourishes and risk-taking isn’t just encouraged; it’s championed. We have the latitude to really make some noise and amplify the voices of incredible and innovative artists. I’m looking forward to what the future holds in this position.”

Jenkins’ promotion marks the latest executive appointment at Island Records, following Jenny Gorotiza’s promotion to Vice President of marketing on April 30. Last year, Erika Clark was elevated to vice president of media relations, while Shahendra Ohneswere, formerly from Columbia, was named head of creative strategy.