Falling In Reverse Embark On 2024 Headlining Tour & Share Jelly Roll Collaboration ‘All My Life’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Falling In Reverse has shared the video for their latest anthem, “All My Life,” featuring award-winning country star Jelly Roll. This twangy hit blends Falling In Reverse’s catchy, hard rock style with Jelly Roll’s heartfelt country charm, creating a feel-good summer anthem. The collaboration between Ronnie Radke and Jelly Roll tells a story of resilience, drawing on their shared roots and rebellious spirits. With Southern-fried riffs, soaring guitar solos, and singalong choruses, “All My Life” is set to be a crossover success.

The song is part of the band’s upcoming album, Popular Monster, their first since 2017’s Coming Home. Radke and Tyler Smyth produced the new album, which will be released on August 16 via Epitaph Records. You can pre-order it here.

“All My Life” follows “Ronald,” featuring Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible, which has garnered over 50 million streams in under a month and held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for three weeks.

Falling In Reverse’s Summer 2024 headline tour, The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination, begins August 18 and will hit venues with capacities of 7,000-12,000. Supporting acts include Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne, with Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appearing on select dates.

The Popular MonsTOUR II will also visit the UK this December with Hollywood Undead, Slaughter to Prevail, and Tech N9ne. More details will be available on Monday (June 10) at 5 p.m. BST.

Additional dates around the world will be announced soon.

Popular Monster Track Listing:

“Prequel”

“Popular Monster”

“All My Life” (Feat. Jelly Roll)

“Ronald” (Feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible)

“Voices In My Head”

“Bad Guy” (Feat. Saraya)

“Watch The World Burn”

“Trigger Warning”

“ZOMBIFIED”

“NO FEAR”

“Last Resort – Reimagined”

Falling In Reverse has a reputation for creating anthems that inspire and provoke. They deliver raw emotion with their mix of bombastic declarations and intimate confessions, connecting with diverse crowds worldwide. The band has achieved billions of streams, multiple gold and platinum certifications, and recognition from top-tier press like Pitchfork, Billboard, The New York Times, and Forbes.

Popular Monster, both the 2x platinum song and now the album, could only come from Radke. Revolver Magazine has named Radke among “the greatest living rockstars.” The album arrives with several RIAA-certified singles: “Popular Monster” is certified 2x Platinum, while “Zombified,” “Voices In My Head,” and “Watching the World Burn” are certified Gold.

Falling In Reverse’s catalog has amassed 5.8 billion streams, with 1.85 billion across all album singles. Their streaming numbers remain strong at 45 million per week. On TikTok, they have 5 billion video views, with 4 million creations and a 1.5 billion creator reach.

The numbers speak for themselves. Falling In Reverse is the rock scene’s biggest sensation, and with Jelly Roll by their side, they can’t lose.

FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

WITH BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, + TECH N9NE:

8/18 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

8/21 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest*

8/22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre*

8/23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

8/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/27 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater*

8/29 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

8/30 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

9/1 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

9/2 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/4 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater^

9/6 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live^

9/7 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

9/9 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion^

9/10 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater^

9/12 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake^

9/13 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center^

9/15 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

9/16 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

9/17 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

9/20 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater^

9/21 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/23 — Denver, CO — The JunkYard^

9/25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

9/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum^

*With Nathan James

^With Jeris Johnson

UK 2024:

12/4 — Manchester, UK — 02 Victoria Warehouse

12/5 — Birmingham, UK — 02 Birmingham

12/7 — Cardiff, UK — Utilita Cardiff

1/28 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley