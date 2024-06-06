The SONA Foundation Partners With Backline To Launch The Therapy Assistance Project (TAP)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Created by The SONA Foundation and led by songwriters Kay Hanley (Board Chair) and Anne Preven (Board Vice-Chair), proudly introduces the Therapy Assistance Project (TAP). This initiative aims to simplify access to therapy, support songwriters, and remove financial barriers to mental health care.

“It’s been such a blast to work alongside my friend Anne Preven in our new roles with The SONA Foundation and helping to launch the Therapy Assistance Project. In my 30 years as a professional songwriter, one of the most confounding challenges I’ve faced has been how to grapple with my mental health in an industry that has historically provided very little recognition – much less support – of the need for mental health care resources. Hat tip to Arielle Silver, Kellie Brown, and Michelle Lewis for shepherding this program to the finish line – I’m so proud of us!” – Hanley

Through TAP, songwriters can apply for grants of up to $1500, paid directly to their service providers. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed weekly. The Program Manager anonymizes new applications before sending them to the TAP Grant review team.

To mark TAP’s launch, Preven hosted a fundraising concert at her LA home featuring performances by songwriters Tom Morello, Wendy Melvoin, and Nina Gordon. The event also included a silent auction, with a guitar signed by the artists, and successfully united the music community in support of mental health.

Morello has strongly advocated mental health, emphasizing its importance in his philanthropic efforts. “Mental health should be accessible to all. And yet, a lot of folks don’t know where to begin and don’t have insurance that covers the help they need. I am proud to support The SONA Foundation’s TAP grant program, which offers financial assistance and mental health resources to music creators in need.”

The SONA Foundation has partnered with Backline, a mental health provider, to connect songwriters with trusted therapists. All songwriters, whether TAP grant recipients or not, can work with a Backline Case Manager to develop a personalized mental health plan based on their location, needs, and financial resources.

“Backline is so excited to partner with The SONA Foundation to provide care to songwriters through the new TAP Program. Songwriters are a critical piece of the music industry, but are often under-resourced, which is why it’s so important that organizations like SONA and The SONA Foundation exist to advocate and support their livelihood and wellbeing,” said Hilary Gleason, Executive Director of Backline.

Learn more about TAP by visiting the official website HERE.