Michael Ryan-Southern Named EVP Corporate Development At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Michael Ryan-Southern to the newly-created post of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, effective August 5th.

In his new role at WMG, Ryan-Southern will lead all aspects of M&A activity, collaborating with WMG’s leadership team and department heads to identify and acquire companies and catalogs. He will report to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl and be based at the company’s New York headquarters.

MRS, who joins WMG with two decades of experience in the investment, finance, and music industry, most recently served as Global Head of Music & Live Entertainment Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs.

He holds an MBA degree from Columbia Business School and a master’s degree in tax law, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.

“The market is filled with opportunities, in both recorded music and music publishing, and across different geographies,” said Kyncl. “We’re bullish on the long-term value of music, and having someone with Michael’s domain expertise and wide-ranging network run point on M&A will supercharge our efforts.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be in the music industry, and WMG’s entrepreneurial spirit and tech-forward approach make it a tremendously welcoming environment for both artistic creativity and business innovation,” said MRS. “I’m excited by Robert and the team’s vision for the company, and I’m looking forward to working with him and the entire WMG team to help grow and evolve the company into the future.”