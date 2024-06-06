Rising Nashville Singer-Songwriter Connor Hicks Signs With Marathon Talent For Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based Marathon Talent announced the signing of artist and songwriter Connor Hicks to an exclusive management agreement.

“I’ve gotten to Connor over the past couple of years, and his talent, attitude, and drive showed us everything we needed to see to jump on board,” said Co-Founder and Manager Craig Campbell. “His performance at Gulf Coast Jam last weekend solidified everything for us.”

A Louisville native, Hicks got his start in the music industry, both as a performer and songwriter, while still attending Western Kentucky University. After relocating to Nashville in 2021, he’s honed his chops while nestled securely in the bosom of Music City’s songwriting community.

His debut single, “Remembering Somebody,” which he wrote with Mason Thornley, is slated for release next month.

Campbell partnered with fellow music industry veteran Peter Strickland, formerly a GM at BBR Music Group, to launch Marathon Talent, combining Marathon Talent Agency and Campbell Entertainment into a full-service management company.